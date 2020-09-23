Carter Funeral Home humbly announces the transition of Mr. David Michael Moore, 67, of Union Springs, Alabama. Mr. Moore peacefully transitioned into eternity on September 4, 2020 in Montgomery, Alabama.
A native of North Carolina, Mr. Moore served three tours in Vietnam as a member of the United States Air Force. He loved nature and had a passion for hunting.
He was an extraordinary elk guide in Montana and spent several years a deer guide at the Master Rack Lodge of Bullock County. A fan of the outdoors, David loved to spend his summers in Destin, FL.
Michael also supported his community as a Bus Driver for the Bullock County Public School System. He had a brief residency at the Southern Springs HealthCare and Rehabilitation Center of Union Springs.
Michael is survived and will be fondly remembered by his guardian and caregiver, Anne Maxwell Mooney and her loving family. The Staff of Carter Funeral Home is honored to support the Family of Mr. David Moore with End of Life Services.
Commented