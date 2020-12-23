Carter Funeral Home announces the peaceful transition of Ms. Shirley Delbridge, 67, of Union Springs, Alabama on Monday, December 14, 2020. Celebration of Life Services were held Monday, December 21, 2020, at 12:00 noon from Mason Cemetery.
The message of comfort was delivered by Pastor Gary Lewis of the First Missionary Baptist Church of Union Springs, AL.
Public visitation was held Sunday, December 20, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home of Union Springs, Alabama. All services and visitations were conducted exercising prescribed social distancing protocols. Facial coverings for all attendees were mandated per an executive order of the Governor of the State of Alabama.
Shirley Ann Delbridge was born on October 31, 1953 to the late Charlie and Willie Seal Delbridge. At an early age, she gave her life to Christ and joined St. Luke Baptist Church in Union Springs, Alabama.
Shirley was proceeded in death by her son, Quinton Delbridge; parents, Charlie and Willie Seal Delbridge; brothers, Roosevelt Delbridge, Charles Henry Delbridge, Abraham Delbridge, Willie James Delbridge, Lenard Cannon, Sr. and Robert Delbridge; sisters, Pearline Harris, Charlena Johnson and Gladys Cooper. Shirley was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.
She leaves to cherish her memories a loving and devoted son, Claude Delbridge, Atlanta, Georgia; four loving and devoted daughters, Sharon Delbridge, Felicia Delbridge-Tarver (Kametrez), Sabrina Delbridge and Jalaydrian Delbridge all of Union Springs, Alabama; eleven loving and adoring grandchildren, RaChardonnay, Kaylyn, Symian, Destiny, JaColby, Savion, Kylar, Karrington, Kierston, Zykeem and Adonis; six great-grandchildren, Ayden, Antwan Jr., Skylar, Khloe, Ashton, and Carson; two brothers, Earl (Sonia) Delbridge, Atlanta, Georgia and Al Joseph (Cynthia) Delbridge, Jersey City, New Jersey; two sisters, Janie Delbridge, Montgomery, Alabama and Lorraine Threat, Union Springs, Alabama, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Special family members: John Harris, James Earl Harris, Ervin Harris, Delois Harris-Jones, Latarsha Tolbert and Brenda Jackson-Holmes The Staff of Carter Funeral Home is honored to support the Delbridge family with End of Life Services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.