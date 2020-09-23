Carter Funeral Home humbly announces the sudden transition of Mr. Johnarian Travez Allen, 29, of Union Springs, Alabama. Mr. Allen exchanged life for eternity on August 27, 2020. Celebration of Life Services and Interment was held Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. from the Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Cemetery.
The message of comfort was provided by Pastor Hawthorne Reed of the Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church. Public visitation was held Friday, September 4, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home of Union Springs, Alabama. All services and visitations will be conducted exercising prescribed social distancing protocols. Facial coverings for all attendees are mandated per an executive order of the Governor of the State of Alabama.
Johnarion Trevez Allen, Sr. was born July 11, 1991. Johnarian spent his entire life in Bullock County. Johnarion confessed his life to Jesus Christ at an early age.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Rita and MacAuthor Tarver, Martha Hooks and Johnny Hooks, Sr.; great-grandparents: Imogene and Herbert Davis; uncle: LaBaron Allen; aunt: Lula Pearl Davis; and stepdad: Henry Johnson. Johnarion leaves to cherish his precious memories, parents: Edith Allen, father: Johnny Hooks, Jr., devoted father figure: Tommy Lee Motley; three children: Johnarion Trevez Allen, Jr. Marquavion Johnson and Cayden Allum; three brothers: Kwesi Allen, Jamal Hooks and Johnny Hooks III; two sisters: Rita Allen and Jasmon Allen; nine uncles: Micheàl (Anika) Allen, Craig (Tonya) Allen, Eddie (Fran) Alen, Marion Davis, Anthony (Sabrina) Hooks, Terrance Sampson, Decarless Hooks, Kareem Hooks and Don Murry; ten aunts: Theresa (Lance) Harden, Gwendolyn (James) Davis, Marquise Hooks, Trina (Darnell) Robbins, Jacqueline (Raymond) Rodgers, Brenda Rodgers, Vanessa Thomas, Martha Jean Smith, Kimberly Ellis and Angela Murry; along with a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends including his special friends: Demarcus Henry, Jermaine Moore, Che’Rod Peebles, Cedric Peebles, Nikki Cobb and Devonte Efford; special devoted friend: Tesna Brooks; and God-mother: Shelley Ann Wilson.
