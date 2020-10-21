Carter Funeral Home humbly announces the unexpected transition of Deacon Sidney Dean Jernigan, Sr. of Union Springs, Alabama on October 8, 2020. The life of Sidney Dean Jernigan began on March 15, 1941.
He was the fourth child born to Willie “Pop” and Ina Lou Jernigan in Union Springs, Alabama. The Lord called Sidney home for his eternal rest on October 8, 2020.
He confessed Christ at an early age and united with the Union Hill Baptist Church. Always one with the servant’s heart, Sidney was ordained as a Ddeacon at Union Hill.
Later, he was selected as the Chairman of the Deacon’s Board, a position he served until his death.
A Faithful Servant Sidney was always a man of the community and a true friend to anyone in need. Opening Jernigan Citgo in 1978, Sidney served his community for generations. Sidney was an Emergency Medical Technician with the Bullock County Ambulance Service for decades.
He served for thirty years on the Union Springs Police Department, retiring in 2001 as Captain. Retaining his commitment to Law Enforcement, Sidney was also a member of the Bullock County Sheriff’s Department where he was employed as a Security Officer for the Bullock County Courthouse. For years Sidney mentored several youth during his time as a Bus Driver for the Bullock County Public School System.
Civic-minded and committed, Sidney served as President of the Union Hill Home & Aide Society, Vice President of the Bullock County Voters League, and as the Bullock County Coroner. Elected to office of Coroner in 2006, Sidney was serving his fourth term at the time of his transition.
A Family’s Love Forever Left to celebrate and cherish Sidney’s life and legacy are: his devoted wife of thirty-five years, Prophetess Catherine T. Jernigan; six children, Pastors Selena (Frank) Tull of Prosper, Texas, Gwendolyn (Theodore) Oliver of Union Springs, Alabama, Pastor Sidney (LuCrecia) Jernigan Jr. of Troy, Alabama, Joseph (Ella) Jernigan of Union Springs, Alabama, Linda (Ellis) Still of Suwanee, Georgia and Dwayne (Catrice) Kennebrew of Dacula, Georgia; twenty-three grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, one sister, Ina Ruth Adams of Daytona Beach, Florida; three brothers, Willie James Jernigan, and Wilbert (Margaret) Jernigan all of Union Springs, Alabama and Dr. John Albert Jernigan, Montgomery, Alabama,; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and loved ones.
Celebration of Life Services was held Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 11:00 am from the Thornton - Foster Stadium of Bullock County High School, 911 Sardis Road, Union Springs, AL 36089.
Pastor Henry Streeter, of the Hayes Hill and New Mt Pleasant Baptist Churches, will officiate all services. The message of comfort and acceptance will be delivered by his pastor and son, Rev, Sidney Dean Jernigan, Jr. Interment will follow in the Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Public visitation was held Friday, October 16, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home.
All visitations and services will be conducted exercising prescribed social distancing protocols. Per an executive order of the Governor of Alabama, facial coverings are required for all attendees.
The Staff of Carter Funeral Home is honored to support the Jernigan family with End Of Life Services.
