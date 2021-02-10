Carter Funeral Home announces the transition of Mr. Bruce Barnett Jones of Union Springs, AL. Mr. Johnson, 57, passed away peacefully on January 12, 2021, in Montgomery, Alabama.
Celebration of Life Services and Interment are being planned for the Young Sardis Missionary Baptist Cemetery of Union Springs, Sunday, January 24, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. Pastor Tommy Cooper, Sr. of the Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church will deliver the eulogy.
Public visitation was held Saturday, January 23, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home of Union Springs, Alabama. All services and visitations will be conducted exercising prescribed social distancing protocols. Facial coverings for all attendees are mandated per an executive order of the Governor of the State of Alabama.
Veteran Bruce Jones was born on June 26, 1963, in Chicago, IL to Allie Cobb-Jones and the late Lottie D. Jones. He accepted Christ at an early age in his childhood. He was also preceded in death by his wife: Janice Jones and brother: Leon Jones.
Mr. Bruce Jones leaves to cherish his memories: a devoted mother, Allie Cobb-Jones; five daughters: Jaleshia (Melvin) Jones, Shaleshia (Terrell) Perry, Deanna (Brandon) Hillary, Jennifer Jones, and Quinetta Feagin; five brothers: Lottie Jones, Johnny (Penny) Jones, Lonnie (Karen) Jones, William Jones, and Otis Jones; three sisters: Frankie Jones, Minnie Leonard, and Geraldine (Stanley) Williams; ten grandchildren: Savieon Lovett, Zarya James, Jayden, Melashia Devose, Melvin Devose, Jr., Terrell Perry, Jr., Te’Nisha Perry, Brandon Fortson, Brayden Fortson, and Brianna Fortson; along with a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The Staff of Carter Funeral Home is honored to support the family of the late Mr. Bruce Barnett Jones with End of Life Services.
