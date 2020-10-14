Gloria Yvonne Glaze

Dec. 5, 1950 - Oct. 3, 2020

Gloria Yvonne Glaze of Union Springs, AL. departed this life on Saturday, October 3, 2020.

Celebration of Life was held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at The Glaze Family Plot in Mason Cemetery (541 Mason Dr). Gloria will be truly missed by her mother; Eular Grace Glaze, two children; Ashley Glaze and Brittany Gaze Stone, four brothers; Clarence, Jr. ( Georgia), Clifton, Shannon Glaze and Derrick (Renia) Harris, six sisters; Mildred, Cynthia, LaShera Glaze, Valerie (Mark) Crawford, Regina (Charlie) McComb and Daphne Harris, two grandchildren; Gabrielle and Dallas Stone, two aunts; Tinnie B. Glaze and Alice Youngblood, nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.

Aubrey Bushelon Cremation and Funeral Services Directing.

