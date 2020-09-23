Carter Funeral Home humbly announces the peaceful transition of Mrs. Martha Phillips Bonner of Montgomery, Alabama. Born and raised in Union Springs, Alabama, Mrs. Bonner, 79, transitioned into eternity, Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Baptist East Medical Center.
Celebration of Life services and Interment was held Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. from the Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Cemetery. Pastor James N. Robbins, Sr. delivered the eulogy. Public visitation was held Friday, September 11, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home of Union Springs, Alabama.
All services and visitations will be conducted exercising prescribed social distancing protocols. Facial coverings for all attendees are mandated per an executive order of the Governor of the State of Alabama.
Sister Martha Phillips Bonner, a resident of Montgomery, Alabama, was born in February 29, 1941 in Union Springs, Alabama to the late Willie and Tena Phillips. She transitioned to eternal life on September 5, 2020 at Baptist East Hospital, Montgomery, Alabama.
She joined Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church at an early age and attended church service regularly where she served as an usher. She loved her pastor and first lady.
She was married to the late Andrew Bonner. She was preceded in death by one brother, Ben C. Allen; one sister, Maggie Mae, and one son, Alonzo Bonner. MARTHA REMEMBERED Martha will always be remembered as an extraordinary mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend.
Martha attended schools in Bullock County, Alabama, beginning at Lee Elementary School and graduating from Merritt High School. For several years she was a cheerleader and a first-string basketball player.
Her hobbies were styling hair, sewing, and cooking. She worked for the Brockway Glass Company where she was the first african amercan to recived employment. She later retired. She also worked for the State of Alabama with Special Needs Children until her health failed. FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS.
She leaves to cherish many fond memories of her: a loving and devoted daughter, Bernadette Bonner, Montgomery, AL; three sisters: Lela Phillips, Akron, OH, Minister Annie (Dea. Walter L.) Harris, Montgomery, AL, and Essie L. Wallace, her caregiver and a devoted sister, Akron, OH; four brothers: George (Patricia) Phillips, Detroit, Michigan, Willie (Rosetta) Phillips, Akron, OH, SSG (Ret.) James (Gwendolyn) Phillips, Huntsville, AL, and Willie Clarence (Sarah) Allen, Union Springs, AL; one grandson, Quarterio Hart (Pokey), Montgomery, AL; two great-granddaughters: Kyra Robinson and India Thompson, Montgomery, AL; one paternal first cousin, Clemmie Mae Phillips Martin; one brother-in-law, Joseph Bonner, Montgomery, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends; including: two longtime friends: Dorothy L. Pugh, St. Louis, MO and Mary Corbin, Montgomery, AL; and two childhood cousins: Lee Arties Daniels, Tampa, FL and Eula Penn, New Jersey.
The Staff of Carter Funeral Home is honored to support the Family of Mrs. Martha Phillips Bonner, with End of Life Services.
