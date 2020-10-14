Carter Funeral Home announces the sudden transition of Ms. Brittany LaShon Youngblood, 25, of Union Springs, Alabama.
Ms. Youngblood transitioned into eternity on September 30, 2020. Celebration of Life services and Interment were held Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 12:00 noon from the Old Sardis Missionary Baptist Cemetery. Dr. James Gochett, Pastor of the Old Sardis Missionary Baptist Church, officiated all services and delivered the eulogy.
Public visitation was held Friday, October 9, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home of Union Springs, Alabama. All services and visitations will be conducted exercising prescribed social distancing protocols. Facial coverings for all attendees are mandated per an executive order of the Governor of the State of Alabama.
Brittany Lashon Youngblood was born in Montgomery, Alabama to Betty Youngblood and Carl Dennis on March 3,1995. Brittany confessed Christ at an early age. She was a faithful and devoted member of Old Sardis Baptist Church in Union Springs, Alabama. She was a proud graduate of Fortis College.
Brittany obtained a degree in Medical Assistance. On September 30, 2020, God called home our beloved Brittany (a loving devoted girlfriend, mother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend). She was preceded in death by her daughter, Londyn McClendon.
Cherished and loving memories will forever live on in the hearts of: her mother and father, Betty Youngblood and Carl Dennis, Columbus, GA; boyfriend, CR McClendon; one daughter, Ilyn McClendon; two sisters, Brishada Youngblood and Sandria Fitzpatrick, Auburn, AL; loved as much as sisters, Yasmine and Jasmine Moore, Columbus, GA; niece, YaMaya, Columbus, GA; grandparents, Annie and Joe Youngblood, all of Union Springs, AL; aunts, Angela, Joann (Ricky), and Tawanda Youngblood, all of Union Springs, AL, Dollie Culver, Montgomery, AL, Clara (Eugene, Sr) Moore, Union Springs, AL, Fronnie Epps, Columbus, GA, Viola White, Annie Snell, Lamettra Dennis and Maple Dennis, all of Union Springs, AL; one uncle, Kenny (Lena) Dennis, Union Springs, AL; special cousins, Corey (Alexundria) Youngblood, Kenderious (Dominique) Youngblood, Arkeya Glasco, Kensley and Aniyah Youngblood; best friend, Kaylyn Delbridge; along with a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and the EPediatric Family.
The Staff of Carter Funeral Home is honored to support the Family of Ms. Brittany LaShon Youngblood with End of Life Services.
