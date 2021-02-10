Little Miss Royaltii Scott graced us with her presence on June 23, 2020 to the proud parents of Aaron Portis and Shereasa Scott.
She was a bundle of joy with a personality that was larger than life; Sweet & Sassy. She stole the hearts of everyone around her.
Royaltii gained her angelic wings on Saturday, January 30, 2021, where she will spend eternity with her Heavenly Father.
Royaltii leaves her love and memories to a devoted mother and father: Aaron Portis and Shereasa Scott; sister: Toniah Z. Scott; two brothers: TaeShaun Q. Scott and Ja’Coby J. Short; grandparents: Sherry (Herbert) Brant and Sharon (Ron) Portis; aunts: Toni Scott, Shereana Grubbs, and Winnecka Grubbs ; one uncle: Winfred Grubbs, Jr.; and a host of great aunts, uncles, and cousins who loved her unconditionally.
Graveside service was held on Saturday, February 6, 2021 1:00 PM at the Mason Cemetery in Union Springs, Alabama; under the direction of the caring staff of Scott’s Chapel Hill Mortuary “Because We Care”.
