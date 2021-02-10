Carter Funeral Home announces the transition of Mrs. Diana Woods Spencer of the Mt. Andrew Community, Midway, Alabama.
Mrs. Spencer, 80, transitioned into eternity on January 13, 2021, in Eufaula, AL.
Celebration of Life Services and Interment was held Saturday, January 23, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. from the New Bethel Missionary Baptist Cemetery, Midway, Alabama.
Pastor Elton L. Heath of the New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church delivered the message of comfort.
Public visitation was held Friday, January 22, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home of Union Springs, Alabama.
All services and visitations were conducted exercising prescribed social distancing protocols.
Facial coverings for all attendees were mandated per an executive order of the Governor of the State of Alabama. Mrs. Diana Woods-Spencer was born in Midway, Alabama to the late Robert B. Woods and maternal mother, Carrie Woods, on August 25, 1940. After the passing of her mother, Mrs. Maybell Woods (step-mother) raised her. Diana confessed Christ at an early and age and was an active member of New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in the Mount Andrew Community.
She departed this life on January 13, 2021, at Medical Center Barbour in Eufaula, Alabama.
Diana leaves to cherish her memories a loving daughter: Mrs. Darlene Marie Spencer (Jeffery) Bronson; grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Kasey (Angie) and Karon Spencer, all of Checotah, Oklahoma, Maurice (Tiffany), Maurice, Jr., Mauri Spencer, all of Montgomery, Alabama, Larry (Shiaronda) and Landon Thomas, all of Atlanta, Georgia; Sharanda N. Thomas, Chattanooga, Tennessee, and extended grandchild, Kimberly Curry, Montgomery, Alabama; paternal sister and brother: Ella Mae (Solo) Stevenson, Chicago, Illinois and Bobby Lee (Savannah) Woods, Mount Andrew, Alabama; extended sisters and brothers: Janie Smith, Union Springs, Alabama, Pinkie (Linwood) Berry, Lady Lake, Florida, Nettie Murry, Shelly Patterson, Charles Patterson, Shelton Patterson, Aaron Patterson, Preston (Shirley) Patterson, all of Mount Andrew, Alabama; sisters and brothers-in-law: Susie Spencer, Catherine Glover, both of Clayton, Alabama; Claudie (Nancy) Spencer, Alice Rodgers, all of Rochester, New York, and Doris (Hattie) Woods; paternal nieces and nephews: Carrie (Henry) Williams, whom she reared as a daughter, Clayton, Alabama; Dennis (Ninette) Woods, Headland, Alabama, Eddis (Marian) Stevenson, Michael (Barbara) Stevenson, Clifton (Tammy) Stevenson, and Jonathan (Alice) Stevenson, all of Chicago, Illinois; extended cousin whom she reared like a daughter: Norean (Charles) Kennedy; special family members: Betty Penn, Betty Guice, Pearl Dozier, Jean Fenn, Willie Mae France, and Annie Seal Harris; along with a host of cousins and friends.
The Staff of Carter Funeral Home is honored to support the family of the late Mrs. Diana Woods Spencer with End of Life Services.
Commented