Carter Funeral Home humbly announces the transition of Mr. Billy Robert Williams, 75, of Eufaula, Alabama. A native of Glennville, Alabama, Mr. Williams peacefully transitioned into eternity on September 9, 2020.
Celebration of Life Services and Interment was held Monday, September 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. from the Center Ridge Missionary Baptist Cemetery of the Mt. Andrew Community.
The message of comfort and acceptance will be delivered by Pastor Darius Moore of the Center Ridge Missionary Baptist Church. Public visitation was held Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Stanford Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Eufaula, AL.
All services and visitations will be conducted exercising prescribed social distancing protocols. Facial coverings for all attendees are mandated per an executive order of the Governor of the State of Alabama. Billy R. Williams was born on November 14, 1944 to the late Leroy and Annie Lou Williams in Glennville, Alabama.
Billy was educated in the Alabama Public School System and graduated from Glennville High in 1962. After graduation, he moved to East Chicago, Indiana and worked at Inland Steel Company. He later moved back to Eufaula, Alabama and began working for the Eufaula Police Department.
Billy then landed his career job at Mead Paper Mill in Cottonton, Alabama, where he retired after 27 years. Billy confessed Christ and was baptized at an early age, where he joined the County Line Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. Upshaw. He later became a member of Antioch Baptist Church in Eufaula, AL, and he then joined the Center Ridge Missionary Baptist Church in Midway, AL under the leadership of Pastor Darius Moore, where he served faithfully until the lord called him home.
Billy Departed this life peacefully on September 9, 2020 at Medical Center Barbour in Eufaula AL. Billy was preceded in death by his daughter Lisa Hester; His three brothers: Harry Williams, Benny Williams, and Calvin Quarles, and Two Sisters: Carnell Williams and Mildred Lowe.
He leaves to cherish his memories is his loving and devoted wife Lorna L. Williams, Four Children: Lynn Williams East Chicago, IN, Robert Williams of Hammond, IN, Jennifer Wilson, Hartford, CT, and Deneen Allen, Salem, AL; Three Step Children: Michael King, Rachel (Altron) Scott, both of Eufaula, AL and Reginald King, Honolulu, HA; Siblings: One Brother George (Hattie) Quarles, Ft. Mitchell, AL, Lula Moses of Detroit, MI, and Mattie Deloney, East Chicago, IN; Father and Mother-in-law: Charles and Margaret Scarver, Midway, AL; Two Sister-in-laws: Elsie Quarles, Smith Station, AL and Willa Williams, Indianapolis, IN; Two Brother-in-laws: Ronald Scarver and Rodney Scarver, Midway, AL; Nineteen Grandchildren, Thirty-Four Great Grandchildren, One Great-Great Grandchild, and a Host of Caring nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
