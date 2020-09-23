Carter Funeral Home announces the transition of Mrs. Dorothy Robbins Scott, 85, of Union Springs, Alabama. Mrs. Scott a locally friendly face at the former Dime Store, passed away peacefully August 31, 2020. Celebration of Life Services and Interment was held Wednesday September 9, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. est. from the Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Pastor Gary Lewis of the First Missionary Baptist Church delivered the message of comfort.
Public visitation was held Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home. Dorothy “Dot” Scott was born to Aaron Robbins and Annie Lois Cox on September 17, 1934, in Midway, Alabama.
She was the devoted and loving wife of Otis “Jack” Scott, who preceded her in death on May 28, 2020. Dot and Jack were married on June 7, 1953, by Rev. L. McSwain, and to this union was born her beloved sons, Otis L. Scott, Jr. and Ambrose Scott.
As a military wife, Dot traveled with her husband and sons and made a home for them wherever they were stationed. While living in San Francisco in the early 1960's she developed a special affinity for the Bay Area and their famous See's Candies (chocolates).
Mrs. Scott was a faithful member of First Missionary Baptist Church, Union Springs and worked as a substitute teacher in Bullock County for several years. Many came to know, respect, and cherish Mrs. Scott during her years working in retail at Freeman’s Five & Dime, from which she retired in 1998.
Dot enjoyed traveling to visit her sons, cooking, gardening, sewing, quilting, and baking. She was famous for her German Chocolate Cake, Lane Cake, and those special Christmas Cookies, which she sent around the world to wherever her sons were stationed.
These cookies became an annual favorite and a special treat for her sons’ friends, and to this day, some of their friends still ask about Mrs. Dot and her cookies. She leaves cherished memories with her loving sons, Otis (Rose) Scott, of Helotes, Texas and Ambrose Scott of Covington, Georgia; her siblings, nieces, nephews; a special sister-in-law, Mrs. Katie B. Scott, and a host of other family and friends.
