Alice Virginia Allen Coleman, 83, passed away peacefully on October 6, 2020, surrounded by her family. A private graveside service (due to Covid-19) will be held at Inverness Cemetery.
A Celebration of Life will be held later in the spring for family and friends. Virginia was born in Union Springs, AL to Kenneth and Louise Allen. She lived in Columbus, GA for 20 years and returned to Union Springs in 1980. She had many passions.
Making jelly and afghans to share with family and friends brought her great joy. She taught her grandchildren how to make jelly, put up pickles, cook biscuits, and make afghans. She was always ready to prepare a meal and make that special dessert. Her great-grandchildren were her pride and joy. She will be dearly missed.
She was a member of Inverness Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wallace Gordan Coleman; sister, Kathryn Allen Youngblood, and her parents.
She is survived by her children, Mary Coleman Lewis (Hank) and Wallace Glen Coleman (Cynthia) both of Columbus, GA; two grandsons, James Kenneth Lewis (Crystal) and Joel Coleman Lewis (Elizabeth); great-grandchildren, Emma Kate Lewis, Olivia Claire Lewis, Coleman Oliver Lewis, and Wyatt Jameson Lewis; brother, Kenneth Louis "Buddy" Allen (Marie).
Friends are encouraged to share memories and stories of Virginia to be shared at the Celebration of Life.
Those may be mailed to Mary Lewis, 7557 Merrimac Circle, Upatoi, GA 31829 or Glen Coleman, 4893 Springwood Circle, Columbus, GA 31909. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Inverness Cemetery Fund, C/O Betty Cramer, 23 Co Rd 11, Union Springs, AL 36089, or Inverness Baptist Church, C/O Barbara Cope, 1696 Co Rd 42, Union Springs, AL 36089.
