Carter Funeral Home announces the angelic transition of Infant Khloe Arianne Trabue of Union Springs, AL. Khloe passed away peacefully January 14, 2021 in Birmingham, Alabama.
Celebration of Life Services and Interment was held Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. from the St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church of the Armstrong Community, Ft. Davis, AL, Dr. Orlando Johnson, Pastor, New Beginnings Church, Auburn, AL will deliver the message of comfort and strength.
All services will be conducted exercising prescribed social distancing protocols. Facial coverings for all attendees are mandated per an executive order of the Governor of the State of Alabama.
Khloe Arianne Trabue was born on October 23, 2020 to Ja’Juantae Malik Trabue and Jelissa Montreal Robinson in Birmingham, AL. She departed this life on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at the Children’s Hospital in Birmingham, AL.
She was preceded in death by a great-grandmother, Dianne Swanson; uncle, Jeffrey Darrell Tarver, Jr., and great-uncle, Darnie Swanson. Khloe leaves to cherish her memories a loving mother and father, Jelissa Robinson and Ja’Juantae Trabae, both of Union Springs, AL; one sister, Ja’Kyiah Breshay Davis, Union Springs, AL; one brother, Maurice Demond Davis, Jr., Union Springs, AL; grandparents, Pamelin Robinson, Hytasha Trabue, and Jermaine Hill, Sr., all of Union Springs, AL; great-grandparents, Lucy T. Cooks and Curtis C. Trabue, Jr.; four aunts, Kimbreatta Robinson, Mustapha Trabue, Shannon Tarver, and Sha’Mylah Robinson, all of Union Springs, AL; two uncles, Jermaine Hill, Jr. and James Scroggins, both of Union Springs, AL; five great-aunts, Michelle Swanson, Letisha Swanson, Jacqueline Swanson, all of Union Springs, AL, Brittany Swanson, and Rosa (Joshua) Sellers, all of Tuskegee, AL; one uncle, Terrance Robinson, Union Springs, AL; along with a host of cousins and loved ones.
The Staff of Carter Funeral Home is honored to support the family of the late Infant Khloe Arianna Trabue with End of Life Services.
