Carter Funeral Home announces the transition of Mr. Marvin Leon Johnson, 56, of Union Springs, Alabama.
Mr. Johnson a dedicated employee of Wayne Farms transitioned into eternity February 2, 2021 at his residence.
Celebration of Life Services and Interment was held Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. from the Greater Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Cemetery of Union Springs, AL.
The message of comfort and acceptance was delivered by Minister Marian Dill, Associate Pastor, Greater Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church.
Public visitation will be held Monday, February, 8, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home.
All services and visitations will be conducted exercising prescribed social distancing protocols. Marvin Leon Johnson was born July 18, 1964 in Macon County, Alabama to the late Catherine Mays Johnson and Ellis Barefield. He confessed Christ at an early age.
Marvin was educated in the Bullock County School System.
He was employed at Wayne Farms for numerous years. Marvin entered into eternal rest at his home on February 2, 2021.
Loving and fond memories will be cherished by his four children, Debra Johnson, Debria Johnson, both of Union Springs, AL, Mario Johnson and Arensio Johnson of Montgomery, AL; four brothers and bestfriend, Norris Barefield (Chiquita Efford), Union Springs, AL, Earl (Loretta) Johnson, Atlanta, GA, Larry Barefield, Clarksville, TN, and James Edward Johnson, Silver Springs, MD; three sisters, Kathy Barefield, Union Springs, AL, Jacquelyn Collins, Alaska, and Delores Johnson, Union Springs, AL; nephews, Stephane Jonson, Union Springs, AL, Worris Barefield, Jr., Cameron, and Christian Barefield, all of Clarksville, TN, Darrius Barefield, Montgomery, AL, nieces, Angel, Alisha and Dee Johnson, all of Atlanta, GA, Patrice Barefield, Montgomery, AL, James Johnson, Dallas, TX, Eric Johnson, California, Leon Collins Washington, and Valicia Collins, Alaska; along with a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
