Carter Funeral Home humbly announces the transition of Mr. James Lightner, 81 of Union Springs, Alabama.
Mr. Lightner, a longtime employee of Bonnie Plant Farm transitioned into eternity in Eufaula, AL on October 8, 2020.
Celebration of Life Services and interment was be held Friday, October 16, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. at the Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery of Midway, Alabama. Pastor Larry Vines, of the Antioch Baptist Church, will deliver the message of comfort.
All services will be conducted exercising prescribed social distancing protocols. Per an executive order of the Governor of Alabama, facial coverings are required for all attendees.
The Staff of Carter Funeral Home is honored to support the Lightner family with End Of Life Services.
