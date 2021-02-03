Carter Funeral Home announces the transition of Mrs. Inez J. Mabson, 74, of Tuskegee, Alabama.
Mrs. Mabson, a lifelong caregiver and friend to several, transitioned into eternity Friday, January 29, 2021 in Union Springs, AL.
Celebration of Life Services and Interment will be held Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. from the CountyLine AMEZ Cemetery of Union Springs, AL.
Public visitation will be held Friday, February, 5, 2021 from 3:00 pm until 5:00 pm at Carter Funeral Home
All services and visitations will be conducted exercising prescribed social distancing protocols. The Staff of Carter Funeral Home is honored to support the family of the late Mrs. Inez J. Mabson with End of Life Services`.
