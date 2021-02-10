On Friday, February 5, 2021, Benny Green Youngblood, a lifelong resident of Union Springs, passed away at the age of 84. Benny is preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Mabel Youngblood; his beloved wife, Kathryn Allen Youngblood; baby sister, Sue Youngblood and beautiful granddaughter, Cassidy “Speedy” Kathryn Buffy.
Survivors include one sister, Jill Youngblood Martin (Louis); four brothers, Ted Youngblood (Shirley), Terry Youngblood (June), Bo Youngblood (Deborah), and Jerry Youngblood (Barbara); five children: Sueanne Stricklin (Craig), Elaine Lott (Johnny), Jane May (Billy), Ben Youngblood (Wendy), and Kathy Arendall (Rex).
Benny is also survived by 11 grandchildren. Benny adored all of his grandchildren and affectionately nicknamed them: Dusty “Roads” Kimbrow (MacKenzie), Mallory “Buttercup” Quincey (Phillip), Christan “Smiley” Williams (Lane), Allen “Squeeze” Chandler (Whitney), L.C. “Cephus” May (Mary Margaret), Kathryn “Kitten” Williamson (Reed), Sadie “Sparkle” Chandler, Jared “Jitterbug” Lott, Scout “Tadpole” Buffy, Jake “Long John” Youngblood, Luke “Cool Hand’ Arendall.
Benny is also survived by 11 great-grandchildren, all nicknamed as well. Charlotte “Sunbeam” Williams, James “Jimmy” Williams, Benjamin “Sonny Boy” Kimbrow, Nathaniel “Shaker Boy” Kimbrow, Abigail “Little Abby” Kimbrow, Hannah “Pretty Lainey” Kimbrow, Kelly “Baby Kelly” Quincey, Katie “Baby Jane” Quincey, Reese “Reesy May” Williamson, Holden “Holdy Boy” Williamson, and Wyatt “Fast Track” Chandler.
Benny owned the Robo Carwash in Union Springs. The Robo opened for business on Labor Day 1969. Benny was the longest running, sole business owner in Union Springs. In addition to running the Robo, Benny was a dedicated cattle farmer for many years. He was immensely grateful for all the help he received over the years at the Robo and at his farm from loyal friends Walt Youngblood, Richard Buford, and Alvin Buford.
Benny made his career working on the railroad until his retirement. While working for the railroad he made many lifelong friends and treasured memories. Benny had a love of flying and earned his private pilot’s license as a young man. One of his many joys in life was flying his family and friends on Sunday afternoons. He was also a proud Mason. He belonged to St. John’s Lodge #62.
Benny was a faithful member of First Baptist Church in Union Springs. He was a devout Christian man who loved the Lord and his church. He tried to spread the love of Jesus to everyone he met, and he never met a stranger.
Benny enjoyed nothing more than bringing joy and laughter to his family and many, many friends. He would often put up humorous or inspirational quotes on his Robo sign for everyone to see and enjoy as they drove into Union Springs. He provided the Union Springs Herald with jokes for their weekly issues. The jokes would be accompanied with his tagline “I want everyone to be happy, uplifted, and inspired.”
The family asks that you honor Benny’s legacy by smiling and laughing with your loved ones and to always choose to be kind to one another. The family also asks that you continue to pray for our world during this most unprecedented time.
A graveside service was held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 7 at Sardis Cemetery. The service was officiated by Pastor Bill Cannon and Pastor David Stewart. Benny’s seven grandsons served as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers were members of the Upper Room Sunday School Class at First Baptist Church.
Donations may be made to the Sardis Cemetery Fund: P. O. Box 449. Union Springs, Alabama 36089.
Commented