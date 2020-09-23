Carter Funeral Home humbly announces the sudden transition of Mr. Clifford Leevant McWhorter Jr, 58, of Union Springs, Alabama. Clifford Jr. as he was known to many, transitioned into eternity on August 28, 2020.
Celebration of Life services and Interment was held Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. from the Lowfield Missionary Baptist Cemetery. Public visitation was held Friday, September 11, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home of Union Springs, Alabama.
All services and visitations will be conducted exercising prescribed social distancing protocols. Facial coverings for all attendees are mandated per an executive order of the Governor of the State of Alabama.
CLIFFORD LEEVANT MCWHORTER, JR. was born December 26, 1961 in Bullock County, Alabama, to Clifford L. McWhorter, Sr. and Evelyn W. McWhorter. He was the grandson of James and Teasie McWhorter and J.W. and Marion Williams. He confessed Christ and became a member of Lowfield Baptist Church.
CLIFFORD REMEMBERED He attended the public school system of Bullock County. He along with his two brothers gained knowledge from their father. Clifford Jr. quickly grasped the art of carpentry. His artistic abilities came alive in every job he performed and was sought by many to beautify their homes. FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS He departed this life on August 28, 2020. He survived by his mother, Evelyn McWhorter, Union Springs, Alabama; two children, Saquana McWhorter and Clifford Patterson, both of Bronx, New York; three siblings, Mollie “Peggy” McWhorter, Bronx, New York, James H. McWhorter and Therious V. McWhorter of Union Springs, Alabama; one aunt, Sylvia McWhorter; one uncle, Bob Johnson, Jr.; several nieces, nephews; and a host of family and friends.
The Staff of Carter Funeral Home is honored to support the Family of Mr. Clifford Leevant McWhorter Jr, with End of Life Services.
