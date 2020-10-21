Sara Jean Sims Graham, 94, a resident of Union Springs, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Funeral services will be private (due to Covid-19).
She is survived by her children, Reyna McMillan (George) of Clermont, FL, Meg Lewis (Skip) of Salem, AL, Tim Graham (Kim) of Union Springs, AL; five grandchildren, Jarod Dykes, Justin Graham, Katie Lee Bader (Steve), Lindsey Browder (Josh), Ashley Lewis; eight great-grandchildren, Reagan Dykes, Emma Graham, Kinsley Lewis, Ryder Lewis, Dawson Browder, Isla Bader, Dylan Browder, Ty Bader.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Hilliard Cemetery Fund, care of Greg Powell, 2856 Hwy. 14, Union Springs, AL 36089.
