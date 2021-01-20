Neal Stewart Putnam, 93, a resident of Almeria Community and formerly of Selma, passed away on Sunday, January 17, 2021. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 from Macedonia Baptist Church at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Steve Garnett officiating.
Burial will follow in New Live Oak Cemetery, Selma, AL with Gray Funeral Home directing. Neal was preceded in death by his wife, Ossie Fiveash Putnam, parents, Samuel Lumpkin and Elise Mildred Boyd Putnam, brothers, David Putnam and Sam Putman, and sister, June Strickland.
He is survived by twelve nieces and nephews, Art Hancock (Jill), Allen Hancock (Joyce), Kathy Hancock, Frank Moorer, Leigh Moorer, Brownlee Fiveash, Felecia Strickland, Danny Putnam, David Putnam, David Strickland, Kevin Strickland, and Bryan Strickland; two sisters-in-law, Jackie Fiveash and Arnette Putnam. Neal was a faithful member of Macedonia Baptist Church where he was known as Put. Deacons of the church will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Donations may be made to Macedonia Baptist Church, 4711 Co Rd 15, Union Springs, AL 36089. The family will receive friends from 9:00 a.m. until service time on Wednesday at the church.
