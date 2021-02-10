Carter Funeral Home announces the sudden transition of Mr. Kilian Mekhael Baskin. Mr. Baskin, 22, known and loved as “Poppa” transitioned into eternity on January 13, 2021, in Union Springs, AL.
Celebration of Life Services and Interment were held Saturday, January 23, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. from the Second Baptist Cemetery, of the Thompson Community.
Pastor Brenda Maddox of the True Church of Christ Anointing Holiness Church of Waverly, Alabama delivered the message of comfort. Public visitation was held Friday, January 22, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home of Union Springs, Alabama.
All services and visitations were conducted exercising prescribed social distancing protocols. Facial coverings for all attendees were mandated per an executive order of the Governor of the State of Alabama.
A Time to be Born: Kilian “Poppa” Baskin was born January 18, 1998, in Bullock County, AL. He was the fourth child born to Mrs. Bobbie Jenkins Rumph and his father Mr. Namon Calhoun. A Time to Serve: Kilian (Poppa) Baskin accepted Christ and was a member of True Church of Christ (Anointed Holiness) Waverly, Al.
A Time to Die: God called our beloved one home to be with him on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, in Union Springs, AL.
Look Family and Friends: I appreciate all of you for being here, but do not stand at my grave and weep, for I am not there. I do not sleep. I am a thousand winds that blow. I am the diamond glints on snow. I am the sunlight on ripened grain. I am the gentle autumn rain. When you awaken in the morning’s hush, I am the swift uplifting rush of quiet birds in a circled flight. I am the soft stars that shine at night. Do not stand at my grave and cry; I am not there. Please do not dwell upon my death, but just CELEBRATE my LIFE!!!
Kilian “Poppa” Baskin was preceded in death by his sister Elenor Calhoun. He leaves to cherish his memories his mother Mrs. Bobbie Rumph, stepfather Tony Rumph of Waverly, AL, and father Namon (Dorothy) Calhoun of Union Springs, Al; Two sisters, Shirley (Jeremy) Griffin, of Franklin, Indiana; Michelle Calhoun of Union Springs, Al. Three Brothers Therios Jenkins, Kentavius Jenkins, Rhyihema Baskin, all of Union Springs, Al. Twelve Aunts, Linda Goldsmith of Tacoma Washington St, Shirley Owens, of Phoenix Arizona; Elizabeth Fitzpatrick, Ella Baldwin, Jennifer Baldwin, All of Fitzpatrick, Al; Emma Rodgers, Angela (Ernest) Holmes, Ruby (Samuel) Baldwin All of Montgomery, Al; Kristern Pearson, Mattie Jenkins, Varonica (Christopher) Baskin, and Denise Jenkins all of Union Springs, Al. Seven Uncles Henry Jenkins, John Murray, Robert Rodgers all of Union Springs, Al; Jonnie (Jasmine) Jenkins of Troy, Al; Anthony Baldwin, and Robert Baldwin both of Fitzpatrick, Al; Ben James Calhoun Montgomery Al; two great-aunts, Mattie (Don) Williams, Annie Jenkins both of Union Springs, Al; One great-uncle Willie Henry(Mary) Jenkins of Union springs, Al; A special friend Brooke Grooms of Union Springs, Al; Five nieces, Two nephews, A host of cousins, other relatives and many, many, many friends.
The Staff of Carter Funeral Home is honored to support the family of the late Mr. Kilian Mekhael Baskin with End of Life Services.
