Essie Cephus, fondly known as “Pip”, was born May 20, 1937, to the late Mr. Sol Cephus and Rosie Shepard. Mrs. Cephas retired from Columbus Mills after more than 30 years.
After retirement, she could be found planting flowers, clearing leaves in her yard, and walking her puppies; Angel, Sunshine, and Molly. She was preceded in death by her parents: Sol and Rosie Shepard; Husband: John (Squacky) Cephus; and son: John (Willie) Cephus.
She leaves to cherish her memories; children: Patricia (Joseph) Armstrong of Atlanta, GA, Bonnie Cephus of Atlanta, GA, Tarey M. Cephus of Union Springs, AL, and Olivia Cephus of Fultondale, AL; a cherished granddaughter: Shanavia (Cedrick) Moore; and cherished grandson: Christopher (Clarese) Cephus whom she raised as her children.
Essie also leaves three brothers: Jesse (Lorease) Shephard, Adolph Shephard, Harold Henry; and two sisters: Willie B. McKinnes, and Brenda Ford. In addition to a host of grands and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other family, the members of St. Luke Baptist Church, and friends. Essie was loved by all who knew her.
Graveside service was held on Sunday, January 24, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at the Mason Cemetery in Union Springs, Alabama; under the direction of the caring staff of Scott’s Chapel Hill Mortuary “Because We Care”.
