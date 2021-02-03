By Faye Gaston
The monthly historical preservation report was presented at the City Council meeting on February 1, 2021, by Faye Gaston.
February of each year is designated as "Black History Month." We will focus on the Black Sheriffs of Bullock County.
Before the arrival of White settlers, Bullock County was inhabited by Creek Indians. On December 5, 1866, Bullock County was established by an act of the legislature with areas partitioned from the counties of Macon, Pike, Montgomery, and Barbour. In 1867 Union Springs was chosen as the county seat for government. In 1868 Bullock County had its first Sheriff, whose name was Thomas Ramsey.
We will give the Sheriffs names for the last 90 years as follows: 1931 John R. Carroll; 1935 W.P. Pickett; 1939 John R. Carroll; 1943 J.L Pickett; 1955 D.C. Beckham; 1963 C.M. Blue.
In 1971, H.O. "Red" Williams was the first Black Sheriff of Bullock County and the second Black Sheriff in Alabama. He ended up serving the longest time as Sheriff of Bullock County when he stepped down in 1994. He died a few years later.
The Bullock County Jail was renamed for him as the H.O. "Red" Williams Detention Center. He played a significant role in getting the county to build it in 1984 because the old jail had become inadequate.
The federal government mandated a new jail because of major problems with the old Pauly Jail, which is now a museum and a tourist attraction. It is said that Sheriff Williams never carried a gun but let his badge speak for him.
In 1995 Charles Hudson became the second Black Sheriff of Bullock County. In 2003 Raymond Rodgers became the third Black Sheriff of Bullock County. He still serves as Sheriff. He made news on television when WSFA announced on August 12, 2020, that Bullock County Sheriff Raymond Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 that week.
Sheriff Rodgers is the Chief Law Enforcement Official of the county and has jurisdiction across the entire county. The people elect the Sheriff, and he appoints deputies. The Sheriff's Department has many responsibilities.
Sheriff "Red" Williams holds the record for the length of office at 23 years. Sheriff Raymond Rodgers may break his record, having now served 17 years.
Some of the responsibilities of the Sheriff's Department are to maintain and operate the county jail; arrest fugitives; keep a list of "wanted" criminals; patrol areas not within the jurisdiction of the local police department; provide security for the courts in the county; serve warrants; write tickets; take photographs, fingerprints and identification data of persons taken into custody for felonies or misdemeanors; responsible for managing local court orders and judgments including foreclosures, tax delinquencies, subpoenas and repossessions; and liable for the safe custody of prisoners.
