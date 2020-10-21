By Faye Gaston
Alabama Power sent crews to assist communities affected by Hurricane Delta. The Category 2 hurricane is the second strong hurricane to hit the Texas-Louisiana coastline in six weeks.
More than 70 Alabama Power team members from across Alabama traveled to support utilities in Texas. After the storm hit, 374,000 customers were without electricity in Texas and Louisiana.
Alabama Power crews spent 17 days away from home assisting Louisiana and Texas utilities with restoration following Hurricane Laura, which brought severe flooding and damaging winds.
In August, company crews assisted communities in New Jersey following Tropical Storm Isaias and towns in Illinois, including Chicago, affected by a damaging derecho event.
Under longstanding mutual assistance agreements, Alabama Power provides resources when they are not needed at home to other investor-owned utilities. Alabama Power customers should always be aware of the potential for severe weather and have their storm-readiness plans in place beforehand. Learn more about how to prepare at alabamapower.com/storm.
