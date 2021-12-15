By Kristen Crawford, RN, Lead Nurse Bullock
County Schools
In an effort to keep our school district safe and healthy, we would just like to update the community on some ways we are working to keep the district safe and things that you may do to help us keep the district safe.
We encourage you to continue to report cases of COVID to the school nurses so that we may take the necessary steps to keep the students and staff healthy. We ask that you provide continuous encouragement of wearing masks because this provides us with a barrier of preventing transmission of COVID.
We also encourage parents, staff, and student vaccination and booster shots and these shots are now available for children 5 years of age and older.
The Bullock County School District, through the University of Alabama at Birmingham and the Alabama State Department of Education, are currently able to provide FREE COVID testing for both staff and students once a week. This is voluntary and being offered at every school.
Parents are able to opt into the program at any time.
You may do so by either going to the website https://testing.bloomhealthpartners.com/uab and completing the consent form online or requesting a paper consent form from your child’s teacher/school.
This is a gentle front-of-the nose swab and results are available directly to parents the next day.
Thank you in advance for your cooperation and support as we all work together to keep ourselves and our children safe and healthy.
