My name is Tina Beckley Rodgers. I’m excited to announce my candidacy for Bullock County Commission Third District.
Many of you may know me, but I am a lifelong resident of Bullock County for those who don’t. My parents, the late Mr. Jerome (Doc) Beckley and Priscilla Beckley Scott, lived in Bullock County. I’m married and a mother and a grandmother. I’m a graduate of Bullock County High School class of 1985.
I continued my education at Trenholm State College in Eufaula, Alabama, majoring in business management and cosmetology. I’ have been employed by USDA for 30 years and stationed at one of the local industries in Bullock County. I’m a member of the House of Light International Church.
While I want to be your county commissioner, I know I have the desire to do the job, and I’m willing to learn. I don’t want the title of the commissioner; I want the responsibility of a commissioner. I know I can help make local decisions that best represent my constituents. I believe in public service; I want to help build a better future for my community.
I want to provide my community work to serve others by holding elected office. I’m asking for your support; when elected, I will fight to hear the concerns of each citizen to seek revenue to support the local government, hospitals, health care, and county roads.
People in Bullock County need to know that I understand the issues we face and the opportunity before us. In making this announcement for the election for Bullock County Third District, I want to express my appreciation to the voters of this grand county.
As the upcoming election year approaches, I challenge you to make one civic engagement goal so that you, too, can become a change agent in our community.
For opportunities to become involved and support my campaign, please email wheeler.tina94@gmail.com, a change we all can believe in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.