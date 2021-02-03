By Kim Adams Graham
The Engineering Contract was approved. Union Springs Engineer Tim Simpson was at the meeting to speak and answer questions relating to the contract. He said that President Biden may offer infrastructure grants and he will keep the city informed.
The Groudy Company offered the city council a Memorandum of Understanding. The company wants to look at locations for housing. Councilman Faulk asked for a clearer understanding of the contract. Attorney Smithart had questioned some on the wording. The Memorandum of Understanding passed by a vote of four to one.
The Mask Ordinance of the City of Union Springs was also on the agenda. Mayor Clark asked Chief Felder to enforce the $25 fine for not wearing masks in the city.
Union Springs City Councilman Eugene Faulk questioned the minutes of the last meeting that was held via zoom on January 19, 2021. The Union Springs Herald stated that City Councilman Louis Pugh could not hear. Faulk wanted clarification on the votes Pugh made during the meeting for the record. Mayor Clark gave permission for Councilman Faulk to ask Councilman Pugh if the minutes reflected his vote.
Councilman Pugh could not hear the question. Mayor Clark tried to clarify the question to Councilman Pugh regarding his vote in the minutes, but he could not hear or didn’t understand the question. Councilwoman Faye Mason-Thorpe, sitting next to Councilman Pugh, repeated what Councilman Faulk and Mayor Clark stated and he still did not hear.
There will be a City Council Work Session meeting at 6:00 p.m. at the Union Springs Recreational Center.
