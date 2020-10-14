When we lived in New Orleans, many years ago while I was on active duty with the Navy, we learned that there was a tradition that people should eat red beans and rice on Monday. I asked where that tradition came from and no one knew. It was just the New Orleans tradition, which was alright with me because I liked red beans and rice I found out years later that this tradition came from another New Orleans tradition, the practice of doing the laundry on Monday. In old times it took all day to do the laundry and it made sense to slow cook a pot of red beans, which required almost no attention, while you washed the clothes. What made it even better was that you got to use the ham bone from Sunday’s meal (another New Orleans tradition) to flavor the beans.
We all have our traditions. There are cultural traditions, family traditions, political traditions and church traditions. And the list goes on endlessly. A tradition is simply a practice or behavior that was passed down from generation to generation. Many common traditions have origins that have been lost in the mist of time. Why do we put wedding rings on the third finger of the left hand? I don’t know. Why are the traditional Thanksgiving meal turkey and dressing and the New Year’s Day traditional meal ham hocks and black-eyed peas? I have heard several explanations for each of these.
John Wesley, one of the founders of the Methodist Church, had four things that he looked to in order to determine the truth or validity of a practice or belief: 1) scripture, 2) tradition, 3) reason and 4) experience. Of course scripture is primary, but by putting tradition second this suggests that Wesley found some value in tradition. In our Church we have a traditional order of worship. It has been that way since I was a child. Some churches have a different tradition; they do something called “praise and worship.” That is very different than the tradition that I am used to, but I’m sure very helpful to the people who like it.
Jesus almost always spoke of tradition in a negative way. “And why do you break the commandment of God for the sake of your tradition?” Matthew 15:3 The Apostle Paul was also usually critical of traditions but he commended the Corinthians for maintaining the traditions, “even as I delivered them to you.” 1 Corinthians 11:1-2
On Saturday, I slow cooked up a big pot of red beans thinking I would eat them on Monday over a bed of rice. It gave me pleasure to remember the tradition I was introduced to in New Orleans so many years ago. But I broke with tradition. I ate them Saturday night.
Lynn Jinks is an attorney with Jinks, Crow & Dickson, P.C.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.