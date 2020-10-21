South Highlands Middle School (SHMS) would like to recognize Chairman Alonza Ellis as our community spotlight recipient.
His efforts and assistance with our students never goes unnoticed.
From donating masks, sponsoring bus trips, class admissions and ensuring our students travel to the Selma Jubliee each year, he is always playing an active role in the lives of our students and we appreciate his help. It truly takes a village.
Thank you Chairman Alonza Ellis! You are appreciated. SHMSstrong!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.