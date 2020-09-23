By Faye Gaston
The Union Springs Planning Commission met on August 17, 2020, immediately following the public hearing concerning applications for conditional use of seven mobile homes on lots inside the City of Union Springs.
The seven members of the Planning Commission and the twenty visitors were present by zoom phone conference for both the Public Hearing and the regular meeting. City Attorney Elizabeth Smithart facilitated phone conference.
Co-Chairperson Joyce Perrin spoke at length concerning the zoning issues in the Comprehensive Plans for Union Springs. The plans stated that mobile homes were to be placed in the three mobile home parks within the city and the intention was to never mix mobile homes with stick-built homes in stable housing areas of R3, R2 or R1 zones.
The mixing causes property values to be lowered and loss of tax base. It was her understanding that the persons making applications for "conditional use" had not attempted to secure placement in the three mobile parks or on lots outside the city limits. If conditional use applications continue she would be "compelled to make a motion to amend our ordinances to not allow mobile homes in our city limits". Upon her request, her entire remarks were to be placed in the Planning Commission Public Hearing minutes.
Planning Commission member Larry Stewart said he is against all mobile homes being placed in R1,R2 and R3 zones, and that research should be done to ensure that the zoning ordinance is correct. He made the motion, seconded by Joyce Perrin, "to not approve any 'future' conditional use applications to place mobile homes in residential zones R1, R2 and R3 and not to accept any additional funds for advertising until the Planning Commission meets again". The roll call vote was unanimous in favor of this motion.
Chairman Brian Agnew stated that the conditional use option should be removed. Co-Chairperson Perrin stated that conditional use requests should be for hardships. At the present, citizens have the choices to place mobile homes in mobile home parks, subdivisions or in the county.
Concerning the application for the property located at 161 Rayfield Street, member Gary Hyche stated there are sanitary sewage concerns, the sewage is at an elevation, the Utilities Board will not want to extend coverage for one mobile home, the street will have to be cut to provide services, and the other option is that the homeowner purchases a septic tank upon approval of the Bullock County Health Department.
Perrin asked Johnny Adams if he would maintain Rayfield Street. He stated he owns the street and has no problem with cutting the street, he will not maintain the street, and assumes that the city would maintain the street.
Mayor Saint T. Thomas, Jr. made the motion, seconded by Larry Stewart, to table the decisions for the seven applications until the next Planning Commission meeting on September 8, 2020. The roll call vote was unanimous in favor of the motion.
Planning Commission members who were present by zoom phone call were Brian Agnew, Joyce Perrin, Presetta Walker, Mayor Thomas, Larry Stewart, Carla Elston and Gary Hyche. Absent members were Charlotte Phillips and Peggy Goodwin.
