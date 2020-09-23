By Rahkia Nance
This year marks the 15th anniversary of the Y.C. Nance Bullock County Achievers Awards.
The awards were established in 2006 to Bullock County natives for their contributions to the county or current community and also others their contributions to Bullock County.
The awards also honor the late Y.C. Nance (1916-1966), a former Bullock County Extension Service agent and pioneer in youth sports in Bullock County.
Nance organized Little League, Pony League and Babe Ruth League teams in the black community, and the Y.C. Nance Memorial Sports Complex is named in his honor. Nance was also Scout Master for Troop 87 of the Boy Scouts of America.
The awards are usually presented during a banquet hosted by the Y.C. Nance Memorial Sports Foundation, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, a virtual event was held Sept. 20.
The recipients of the 2020 Bullock County Achievers Awards are:
• Ira Jean Salls, Humanitarian Award
• Doc McGowan, Citizenship Award
• The Red Door Theatre, Community Service Award
• Ala. State Representative Anthony Daniels, Political Action Award
• Rev. Dr. Stephen Faulk, Educator Award
• Frederick Rodgers, Sportsmanship Award
The Foundation is also responsible for the development and maintenance of the Y. C. Nance Memorial Sports Complex, which is located on the South Highlands Middle School campus.
The recipients were recognized during the virtual ceremony.
