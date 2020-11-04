By Johnny Adams
The new Union Springs Mayor and City Council members took office Monday night, November 2, 2020. The new council consists of Mayor Roderick Clark and council members Eugene Faulk, Rev. Louis E. Pugh, Faye Mason Thorpe, Louis J. Murry, and Derrick Harris.
During the organizational meeting, Mayor Clark recommended Captain Ronnie Felder to be the Union Springs Police Chief to replace Chief Danny Jackson, Shoronda Hooks to be Union Springs City Clerk to replace City Clerk Necee Walker, Attorney Terri Reynolds to be city attorney to replace Attorney Elizabeth Smithart, Joe M. Reed to be city judge to replace Judge John Waters.
Of these recommendations, the council approved Joe M. Reed as city judge, but tabled the other appointments and scheduled a work session for Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. at City Hall for further discussion.
The council approved reappointments to the following positions: Henry Thrasher, Jr. as Public Works Director, Rob Cameron as Union Springs Fire Chief, Courtney Woodfaulk as Recreation Director, Jackson Thornton as the city’s CPA, and Tim Simpson as City Engineer.
Before Mayor Clark announced his recommended changes he said that he loves everyone, this is not personal, and he is trying something new.
