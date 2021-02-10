By Felicia Farnsworth
Valentine’s Day originated in Europe in an un-fanciful beginning. The Feast of Saint Valentine began after the third century. The feast honored two or more Christian martyrs named Saint Valentine.
The most memorable was Saint Valentine of Rome, who was imprisoned by The Roman Emperor Claudis II for ministering to Christians persecuted under the Roman Empire. Saint Valentine wore a purple amethyst ring with a Cupid engraved in it. Cupid is a symbol associated with love. Only Christian Bishops wore such rings. Roman soldiers would recognize the ring and ask him to perform marriages for them.
To remind the men of their vows and God’s love, Saint Valentine cut hearts out of parchment paper and gave them to the soldiers. Marriage amongst Roman soldiers was forbidden. It is said that the Emperor forbade soldiers to marry, with the mindset that married men didn’t make good soldiers.
Before his execution on February 14, AD 269, Saint Valentine of Rome restored sight to a jailer’s daughter. He also wrote a letter to the jailer’s daughter, which is the first love letter, and signed it “Your Valentine.”
The celebration of love on Valentine’s Day wasn’t common until Geoffrey Chaucer wrote the first recorded valentine, a poem honoring the engagement of fifteen-year-old King Richard II of England and fifteen-year-old Anne of Bohemia, on February 14, 1382.
The most common poem associated with Valentine’s Day dates back to 1784 from a collection of English nursery rhymes by Gammer Gurton’s Garland.
It reads:
“The Rose is red, violet’s blue,
The honey is sweet, and so are you.
Thou art my love and I am thine;
I drew thee to my Valentine:
The lot was cast and then I drew,
And fortune said it shou’d be you.”
Valentine Cards originated in England in 1797 when a British publisher issued The Young Man’s Valentine’s Writer, which contained prewritten verses for men who could not come up with their own.
Paper Valentine’s, such with ribbons and lace, began in the early 19th century. The first mass production of paper Valentine’s in the U.S. were produced by Esther Howland (1828-1904), after she was given one by an English friend of her father’s. The Cadbury chocolate company was the first to produce the heart chapped box of chocolates in 1868.
This product became a staple for Valentine’s Day and is used to this day. Over the centuries, this day has become a goldmine for commercial retailers.
In the latter part of the 20th century, the practice of exchanging cards was extended to exchanging all manners of gifts, including chocolates and jewelry. Only time will tell what the future holds for what began as The Feast of Saint Valentine.
