By Kim Adams Graham
During a recent Bullock County Commission Budget hearing, Bullock County Commission Chairman Alonza Ellis requested hiring a full-time employee in the commission office. Bullock County Commissioner John McGowan voiced his opposition to the request stating the county already has four employees in the commission office and does not need to hire an additional employee. Chairman Ellis then said that every time the Revenue Commissioner or Probate Judge wants to hire a new employee, McGowan goes along with it, but when he wants somebody in his office, McGowan opposes it.
McGowan responded that the Bullock County Commission office was not the chairman’s office.
McGowan said it is up to the commissioners to set the office’s standards and the chairman to carry out those standards.
Chairman Ellis became angry and used curse words toward Commissioner McGowan. He told McGowan he only wanted the commission office to fail, and he thought McGowan had something personal against him.
Ray Scott walked up to where the commissioners were seated to stop the heated argument.
McGowan excused himself out of the meeting and later filed a police incident report with the Union Springs Police Department. Commissioner McGowan said, “I filed an Incident Report with the Union Springs Police Department because of the verbal abuse from Ellis towards me and Midway Mayor Mildred Whittington and his physical threats directed towards us.” McGowan later requested a special meeting of the commission to be held on September 29, 2020, to discuss security in the county commission meetings.
