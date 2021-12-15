By Faye Gaston
The publication, "Bullock County Highlights," sponsored by the Alabama Cooperative Extension System, offers advice in several categories during this Christmas season.
It is recommended to use "natural decorations" in decorating indoors.
Steps are explained in gathering live greenery. Mistletoe is used to inspire kissing someone when standing under a cluster of mistletoe. However, the Extension System warns that it is poisonous to people.
Eating mistletoe can cause gastrointestinal problems and slow the human heart. Mistletoe is a thief that will disfigure and potentially kill trees. In Alabama, the most common mistletoe is the American Oak Mistletoe that attacks oak, pecan, hackberry, elm, cherry, and sycamore trees.
Poinsettias are a popular indoor decoration for the Christmas season. The Extension System offers tips for keeping poinsettias healthy during the holiday season and caring for them year-round. The Extension System recommends creating a "spending plan" (budget).
This will help smart shopping for Christmas in using funds set aside for "needs" first.
Carla Elston is the Bullock County Extension System Coordinator with an office in the Richard Stone Complex. Contact her if you want an agent to assist you during this Christmas season in these categories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.