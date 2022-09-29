Now Hiring is a weekly article written by highly sought-after author and public speaker Willie Spears. Willie has written thirteen books and travels around the country, adding value to the lives of others through his books and dynamic presentations. Learn more at www.WillieSpears.com
My cousin is incarcerated, and I try to see him monthly. One thing I have noticed is the turnover rate amongst the Correction Officers. I asked him what happened to this C.O. or that C.O., and he said they couldn’t keep correction officers. He told me that he lives in a room with ninety bunk beds. These beds hold one hundred and eighty inmates.
Unfortunately, there is only one unarmed Corrections Officer for all one hundred eighty inmates. This is obviously not safe. I talked to my cousin about the lack of officers inside the prison. He told me there are safety issues due to the lack of Correction Officers.
The stories he has told me can be found in my book, I complied with Kim Graham, titled This Ain’t What You Want. Our prison system is not suited to take care of our loved ones. A prisoner is still a person, and they deserve to have a safe environment to live in.
Sheriff Tommy Ford of Bay County, Florida, said they don’t have enough beds for the number of prisoners they have locked up. Does this also mean they don’t have enough cafeteria workers, custodians, guards, or counselors? I speak in prisons often.
What if I am speaking and a fight breaks out among the prisoners and there are not enough guards to handle or break up the fight? This happens in schools often. Teachers aren’t comfortable breaking up fights, so the children continue to fight until someone is severely injured.
Could this happen while I am speaking? I’m sure it could, but I have never had a bad incident while speaking in a jail or prison. Prisoners are people. My mom was a prisoner. My dad was a prisoner. Several of my cousins have spent time behind bars and several of my uncles also have. I want my loved ones to have a safe environment to serve their time. Several of my former students are incarcerated, and five are serving a life sentence.
If they are guilty, they deserve time behind bars, but they also deserve adequate service and protection. We need good Correction Officers in our prison system. We need good people watching over our loved ones. Here are three ways to recruit Correction Officers that may work.
1. Go to the potential applicant. Give the physical and written entrance exams to students on college campuses and military bases.
2. Develop relationships with local sports team coaches and give a presentation twice a year to the entire school.
3. Use social media to show the positive side of adding value to the lives of others through serving a part of society many have given up on.
