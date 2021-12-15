By Doris Huntley
The trailblazers is a Bible Study group of Fresh Anointing House of Worship in Montgomery, Al. We meet every Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., using conference calling.
We started using this method for Bible Study with the advent of Covid-19.
Our class has increased immensely.
We are presently studying the book of Acts. We also took on new challenges this year.
One was to write a book. The book has been published, and the title is "Trailblazers."
To purchase this book, contact Fresh Anointing House of Worship (FAHOW) at (334) 613-3363.
Our church has built a school in Sierra Leone, Africa.
As part of our support, the Trailblazers decided to adopt a child.
The proceeds from the book will pay tuition for one year.
We are excited about how God is using our Bible Study to spread love, hope, and faith.
The Goldens, who are part of the Trailblazers, invited us to the Gazebo Tea Room, located on Perry Hill, for lunch this Christmas season.
Following lunch, we were invited to Mr. & Mrs. Roosevelt Goldens for various desserts and soft beverages.
We sang Christmas Carols, listened to poetry written by our hostess, and exchanged Christmas presents.
It was a beautiful day for the Trailblazers.
Thanks to the Goldens for a great Christmas Celebration.
