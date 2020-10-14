By Faye Gaston
The Union Springs Planning Commission held a public hearing on September 8, 2020, via phone conference facilitated by City Attorney, Elizabeth Smithart.
Chairman Brian Agnew presided over the public hearing relative to the possible placing of mobile homes in two locations in Union Springs in R3 multifamily residential zones.
Concerning the request to place a doublewide mobile home at 1324 Sardis Road, Barbara Braxton and Victoria Warmack spoke in favor of the request. No one spoke in opposition.
Concerning the request to place a doublewide mobile home at 632 Johnson Street, those speaking in favor of the request were Margaret Johnson, Niesha Johnson, Judy Glaze, Svetlana Mack, Victoria Warmack, and Annette Smith. No one spoke in opposition. Planning Commission members who were present were Brian Agnew, chairman; Presetta Walker, Secretary; Mayor Saint T. Thomas, Jr.; Peggy Goodwin; Carla Elston; and Charlotte Phillips.
Members absent were Larry Stewart, Gary Hyche, and Joyce Perrin, Co-Chairperson.
There were twenty-two visitors present. The regular monthly meeting of the Planning Commission immediately followed the Public Hearing.
