In 1971 I was commissioned as an Ensign in the United States Navy. At that time I took the uniformed services oath of office. I swore to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic . . . . It was a very proud moment for me. Both my parents served on active duty in the Navy during World War Two and continuing that family tradition meant a lot to me. As a child of the sixties I had my reservations about the military, but three years of full-time active duty service gave me a pride and appreciation of the military service that I have carried with me to this day. And more importantly, it deepened my love of my Country in a way that I never expected and still cannot fully explain.
It has been my great privilege to give that same, or a very similar oath, a number of times in the intervening years. When I was admitted to practice law in the State of Alabama, the State of Louisiana, the State of New York, and the District of Columbia – on each of those occasions I gave an oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States. And on each of those occasions, I grew to love my Country more. I have no illusions about the crimes my forbears committed to gain and control this land. And I think I rightly understand the idea of America and the reality of America, while inextricably related, are not exactly the same. But that aside, I do love my Country and that love has increased each time I took an oath to defend her.
But I have a confession. In all of these years, I have taken our Country for granted. I have assumed that we had a guarantee. I assumed the United States would always exist, that it would weather every storm. After the events of last week, I now know there is no such guarantee. We could lose this Country. So I now renew my oath: “I do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.” I never loved my Country as much as on the day I realized I could lose her!
Lynn Jinks is an attorney with Jinks, Crow & Dickson, P.C.
