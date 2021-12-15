By Faye Gaston
The December 2021 issue of the publication, "Bullock County Highlights," is sponsored by the Alabama Extension System.
One of the features was to furnish information to Bullock County farmers about keeping sheep and cattle in good condition through winter, the cooler months of the year. As cows enter the breeding season, an appropriate nutritional strategy to maintain cows in "good flesh" is essential.
Energy and protein requirements are the highest during the first 60 days after calves are born. An agent with the Extension System can assist farmers in knowing how to feed a beef cattle herd.
It is crucial to ensure pregnant ewes (adult female sheep) and does (adult female deer) have an adequate supply of energy, protein, and minerals in the winter season. Feeding these pregnant animals should be done with caution to avoid overfeeding.
Overfeeding may lead to metabolic disorders, reproductive failures, and higher feed costs. Assistance with a feeding strategy can be requested of an Extension System agent.
Contact Carla Elston, Bullock County Extension System Coordinator located in the Richard Stone Complex (334-738-5380).
