By Faye Gaston
In August 2020 the Alabama Public Service Commission (PSC) approved a $25 credit for the typical residential customer of Alabama Power.
The benefit will appear on October bills. The credit is in addition to the 3% rate reduction customers received this year.
Customers who use more electricity will receive larger credits. The company has seen lower fuel prices during the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of the pandemic, Alabama Power proposed to the PSC that an adjustment be made earlier than normal at the end of the year.
Richard Hutto, Alabama Power Vice President for Regulatory Affairs, said, "We know some customers are having a tough time. We hope this helps." Customers had already been receiving the 3% rate reduction that took effect in January.
The reduction was based on estimates indicating lower costs for fuel and other expenses in 2020.
This translates to about $4.50 per month, or $54 in savings for the typical residential customer this year. In all, customers are expected to receive about $300 million in benefits through 2020 and about $100 million from the fuel-related credit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.