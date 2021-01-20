By Faye Gaston
The season for Deer Rut Hunts is January 11 through February 10. Master Rack Lodge in Bullock County is Alabama's top producing Whitetail Deer hunting lodge. It has been in operation for over 30 years.
Whitetail Deer hunting is its main priority. Alabama's #1 hunting lodge is located in Blues Old Stand community, near the community of Perote, at the crossroads of Highway 29, County Road 19, and County Road 14.
The address is 13096 County Road 14. Ten thousand acres are managed year-round to grow healthy Alabama Whitetail bucks.
There are 300+ deer stands and 150+ food plots. There is a deep river swamp and tons of hardwood bottoms along with comfortable private lodging for a "perfect deer hunting experience".
The housing lodge is separate from the main lodge to assure sound sleeping. Each room has a private bathroom with Direct TV and sleeps two to four people.
All meals are included with some of the best Southern home cooking. Hunting guides will go to great lengths to accommodate a customized deer hunt to meet individual needs.
This would be for experienced trophy hunters to family hunts searching for the first whitetail buck.
To contact Alabama's #1 hunting lodge for rates, deposits, fees, fines, and bag limits, the telephone number is 334-474-3600.
