By Faye Gaston
The agenda for the October 5, 2020, City Council meeting included the appointment of fire chief for the Union Springs Fire Department.
The former fire chief was Duane Anderson who passed away on September 27, 2020.
City Councilman Brian Agnew made the motion, seconded by Councilwoman Deborah Hicks Milan, to appoint Rob Cameron as fire chief.
The vote was unanimous to approve this appointment.
Councilman Agnew solicited prayers for the bereaved family of Duane Anderson. He said that Duane was a great asset to the City of Union Springs. He congratulated Cameron on his appointment.
Kim Graham, publisher of the Union Springs Herald, spoke congratulations on behalf of the Herald.
Cameron stated that the firemen normally make the recommendation for the position of Assistant Fire Chief.
He will submit their recommendation to the City Council at the next City Council meeting on October 19, 2020.
He said that part of the front of the fire station fell into the street on October 1, 2020, and an insurance claim had been filed.
He stated that he was thankful no one was hurt.
Cameron will be on the agenda to present a monthly report for the Fire Department at the meetings of the Union Springs City Council held on the first Monday night of each month.
