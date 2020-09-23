By Faye Gaston
Alabama has taken a strong stand against child molesters. A bill to chemically castrate child sex offenders was passed by the Alabama legislature.
It was recently signed into law by Alabama Governor Kay Ivey. The law requires any child sex offender over the age of 21 to be chemically castrated before they leave prison and enter society again.
This bill pertains to those who sexually molest children who are under the age of 13. The Alabama Department of Public Health would administer the chemicals that reduce or block the production of testosterone in the sex offender's body.
The chemical castration would begin one month before the convict is set to be released from prison. The treatments would continue until a court decides otherwise.
State Representative Steve Hurst (R) introduced the bill with hopes that this drastic measure will make a would-be child molester think twice before committing such a heinous crime against the youth of our state.
He said, "They have marked this child for life, and the punishment should fit the crime". Many have the opinion that those who steal the innocence of children are the worst of the worst.
State Representative Allen Treadaway stated, "Any action that we can take against a child molester that would prevent them from ever committing this type of crime again, I support, including chemical castration. I think this bill is one of these steps to ensure public safety".
There are 41 registered sex offenders living in Bullock County as of July 18, 2020, listed on state lists. Anyone can look up the list for Bullock County on computer.
These were convicted of first degree sex abuse, second degree sex abuse, first degree rape, second degree rape, first degree sodomy, indecent exposure, and traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act.
