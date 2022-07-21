By Kim Adams Graham
The city council met with all members attending. The council voted to explore a SCAD grant to purchase a splash pad. The splash pad will be placed on the City of Union Springs property by the pool.
The council voted to advertise to hire three street department laborers. It was approved to allow The Tuck Foundation to have a backpack giveaway at the pool.
Additional body cameras will be purchased for the Union Springs Police Department. A discussion regarding police officers wearing uniforms and carrying equipment while working at Wayne Farms.
A resolution for a Phase 1 design for a Community Center for the City of Union Springs was discussed.
(0) comments
