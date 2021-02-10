By Kim Adams Graham
The Bullock County Commission met Monday, February 8, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. at the Richard Stone Building.
After the roll call, invocation, and Pledge of Allegiance, the January 2021 expenditures totaling $532,733.35 and the payroll totaling $151,148.43 were approved, with Commissioner Larkins voting ‘nay.’
Bullock County Revenue Commissioner Neara Reed asked the commission to approve the school three mill tax, which they did. The three mil tax was passed in Bullock County by the voters in March of 2020. Rev. Commissioner Reed asked the commission to ratify the vote.
Tim Simpson, City of Union Springs Engineer, requested a resolution be passed. The resolution is regarding sharing the Revenue Commissioners tax maps with The City of Union Springs.
The map would be made public on a website and show fire hydrants, water lines, zoning, and more data. Simpson said, “This will help with economic development.” The motion passed.
County Administrator Patrick Smith requested approximately $1,100 per month for a 2021 RAM Computer contract to be signed. After much discussion, the request was tabled.
County Administrator Patrick Smith requested a $10,000 contract with Eric Love, CPA, to execute the FY 2020 Financials. After much discussion, the request was tabled.
Two new contracts, Sales Tax Collections and Lodging Tax Collections by The AVENU, a sales tax collection business, were passed.
The new clause in the contracts says that no audits will be performed until approved by the county commission. According to County Attorney John Waters, he knows of two lodges in Bullock County that pay the lodging tax. He named Greenway Lodge and Dreamfield Farm.
A VAST Solutions contract was passed to install new lighting in the Richard Stone Complex, Bullock County Courthouse, H.O. Williams Jail, and the County Commission Office. VAST has 60 days to install the new lighting.
After much discussion, this was passed with Commissioner McGowan making the motion and Commissioner Adams seconding.
Bullock County Administrator Patrick Smith requested to hire a full-time receptionist.
Commissioner Adams asked to table the motion and have each employee in the central office write down their job duties and then revisit the request.
Bullock County Engineer Jason DeShazo requested to purchase two new trucks; an F150 for $34,969.00 and an F250 for $36,435.
There is money in the budget for these purchases. The motion carried. A wheel loader will be sold, and then a wheel loader will be purchased from DOT surplus.
