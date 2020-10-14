By Faye Gaston
This is the third week to compare 2020 party platforms in the Herald.
For the weeks leading to the November 3, 2020, General Election, the Herald furnishes a "nonpartisan party platform summary" for the Democrat Party and the Republican Party to compare several issues.
These are direct quotes from the two-party platforms.
IMMIGRATION AND BORDERS: Democrat platform, "Democrats support policies and programs to make it easier for qualified immigrants and their families to become full and equal citizens, including increasing funding for culturally appropriate immigrant inclusion and citizenship services, legal support, English classes and bilingual education, workforce development, and adult education.... it is long past time to provide a roadmap to citizenship for the millions of undocumented..."
Republican Platform, "Our party is the natural home for those who come in search of freedom and justice. The greatest asset of the American economy is the American worker. Our immigration system must protect American working families and their wages, for citizens and legal immigrants alike, in a way that will improve the economy. Our highest priority must be...to secure our borders and ports of entry and to enforce our immigration laws."
ENVIRONMENT: Democrat Platform, "Climate change is a global emergency. We have no time to waste in taking action to protect Americans' lives and futures. Democrats believe we must embed environmental justice, economic justice, and climate justice at the heart of our policy and governing agenda." Republican Platform: "As the pioneer of environmentalism a century ago, {we affirm} the moral obligation to be good stewards of the God-given natural beauty and resources...Private ownership has been the best guarantee of conscientious stewardship...some of the worst instances of degradation have occurred under governmental control."
The Herald has compared the categories of Life & Abortion, Marriage & Sexuality, Israel & Foreign Policy, Healthcare, Immigration & Borders, Religious Freedom and Environment. Next week we will summarize the 6 statewide amendments and one Bullock County referendum on the ballot.
