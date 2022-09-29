My little sister was my best friend when I was a small boy. She was also my favorite victim. The indignities I heaped on her when she was a little girl were mean and shameful. But her love and adoration for her “big brother” overlooked all that. As we grew older and I matured, we became best friends. We still are. She turned 70 on Saturday. Charlotte and I don’t know what we would do without her. Happy Birthday little sister. Your family loves you!
Lynn Jinks is an attorney with Jinks, Crow & Dickson, P.C.
