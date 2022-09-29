By Chilly Cooks
The Dynamic Marching Hornets Band of Bullock County High School, under the direction of Mr. Stan Chilly Cooks, made its first appearance at the Homecoming Halftime show Friday night against Red Level High school. According to the crowd's reactions, they did an outstanding job.
Some people called them "The Rise Of The Phoenix," as the band has made a comeback in just a short period of time! Be on the lookout for more accolades and excitement from this particular group of musicians and dancers in the upcoming games left to be played! The band combines Çhilly's ICE Cool Band and the student band members from BCHS.
ICE Cool Band is still in existence, with many upcoming performances and parades on the schedule. Keep these talented kids lifted in prayer, and the community smiles will continue! Next up is Friday's game against rival BTW of Tuskegee. Your continued support will be greatly appreciated!!
Go Hornets!!!
